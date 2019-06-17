Heat and humidity return, with temps slightly above average

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As expected, the humidity made a noticeable come-back over the weekend, along with the summer-time heat, both of which look to dominate this week’s forecast.
High temperatures will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s right through the upcoming weekend. The average high temperature for this time of the year is 87°, so those forecast values aren’t far from where we should be.
Plus, we will add the chance for summertime thunderstorms back in. While chances remain fairly low outside of the mountains today, we expect about 50% coverage Tuesday afternoon and about a 40% chance on Thursday.
So, it stands to reason that at least a few neighborhoods will cool off late each those days. As we move closer to the first day of summer on Friday, we will enjoy some of the longest days (most hours of sunlight) of the year this week and the idea of afternoon readings close to 90° and overnight lows near 79° look to hold firm.
Hope you have a great week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
