Beto O’Rourke wants reparations for slave decedents, addresses other Lowcountry issues

“Our plan calls for investing in those communities on the front lines of climate change today making sure they have the infrastructure through pre-disaster mitigation grants so we don’t have to wait on the next disaster to get funding to those communities affected,” O’Rourke said. “We need to make sure off shore drilling is forever banned because if we are going to meet the challenge of climate change if we going to protect these beaches that are extraordinarily beautiful here in this state a true asset and a draw for tourists the world over then we going to have to take this important and necessary step.”