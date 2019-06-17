Atrium threatens to move operations as request to refinance Georgia hospital’s debt is rejected by NC regulators

The denial by the Local Government Commission means that at the current time, Navicent Health, a part of Atrium Health since January 1, 2019, will not be able to refinance its existing debt through Atrium Health, which would have allowed some savings on interest costs to occur. We are constantly looking for ways to lower the cost of healthcare and approval would have allowed Navicent Health to reinvest the savings as a non-profit into the community it serves, as well as further strengthen the Atrium Health credit group.