Acting police chief appointed as investigation into Mooresville PD continues

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Interim Town Manager Ryan Rase announced Monday that Ron Campurciani has been appointed Acting Police Chief, effective immediately, as an investigation continues into the Mooresville Police Department.
“Based on the recommendation of our outside investigators and information I have reviewed to date, I made the decision to appoint an Acting Police Chief to enact immediate change in our Police Department,” said Manager Rase. “I am comfortable in the knowledge and ability of Mr. Campurciani to lead this temporary situation.”
The appointment comes after Rase placed Police Chief Damon Williams and Police Captain David Call on administrative leave with pay on June 3. Officials say state law prevents disclosure of a personnel matter, but confirmed that the action was taken pending the final review of an internal personnel investigation involving the police department that is being conducted by an outside agency.
A source close close to the investigation confirmed that the investigation is being conducted by an outside agency, Huntersville-based US ISS, and that it deals with the “work environment" at Mooresville PD.
The investigation began in February and has involved dozens of interviews.
Town of Mooresville officials also say this action is solely a personnel matter and was not based on any allegation or suspicion of criminal activity.
Deputy Chief Gerald Childress, who was put in charge during the chief’s absence, will resume his normal duties as deputy chief now that Campurciani has been appointed, town officials said.
Chief Williams joined the Mooresville Police Department in 2016 after serving four years as Chief of Police in Tarboro, NC.
Campurciani is a 34-year veteran of law enforcement, having served most recently as the Executive Director of the Western Massachusetts Police Chief Association and prior to that as Chief of Police for West Springfield, Massachusetts.
No further information was released.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.