Union County Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting in Waxhaw

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.
Deputies responded to a home on the 9200 block of Richardson King Road in Waxhaw at approximately 7:13 a.m. on Sunday, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
Investigators say they found a man outside of the home with a gunshot wound to the right side of his stomach. Deputies say EMS took the man to Atrium Union. The man is expected to survive.
Deputies say the man’s estranged wife fired the shot after the man returned to the home, which is in violation of an active Domestic Violence Protective Order.
No charges have been filed so far. Deputies are still investigating.
