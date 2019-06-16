Silver Alert issued for missing man last seen in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an elderly man who has not been seen since early Saturday evening.
Domingo Peralta Perez, 76, was last seen on foot near his residence on Flagstaff Drive near Tyvola Road at around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday. Perez was wearing dark jeans, a blue and black striped polo shirt, white Nike sneakers and a red and black San Francisco 49ers hat at that time.
Perez has been diagonsed with dementia and a Silver Alert was issued overnight after he never returned home. He stands 5′11″ and weights around 180 pounds with short gray hair and blue eyes.
Anyone who sees or has information about Domingo Peralta Perez is asked to call 911 immediately.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.