Silver Alert issued for Henderson County man last seen near Blue Ridge Highway

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance to help find a man who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other form of cognitive impairment.
Brian Jon Martin, 59, was last seen off of Bellvue Road in Asheville. Martin was wearing jeans and a t-shirt at the time but officials report that he has likely since changed his clothes. Martin is 5′10″ and weighs around 200 pounds. He has grey hair and blue eyes.
Anyone who may have seen Martin is asked to contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 828-697-4911.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.