Person dies while in custody at Catawba County jail

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a subject being held in custody on Saturday collapsed and died at the Catawba County Detention Center.
The incident occurred at around 5:00 p.m. when the individual complained of feeling ill before collapsing. Catawba County EMS was called to the scene to attempt resuscitation efforts but were unsuccessful and the individual was declared deceased.
The Sheriff’s Office has requested that the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation look into the matter at this time and the decedent’s name will not be released until family is notified.
No further information has been released at this time.
