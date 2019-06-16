Iredell County officials searching for breaking-and-entering suspects

TURNERSBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in identifying three individuals they believe to be responsible for breaking and entering multiple vehicles at a local wedding venue.
The break-ins reportedly occurred at the 1812 Hitching Post at around 7:00 p.m. on Saturday evening. Police received multiple calls at that time about the incidents and responded to the scene after the suspects had left.
Three male suspects were later captured on surveillance cameras using cards stolen from the vehicles at a local business.
Anyone who can recognize these individuals is asked to contact the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3180 or Iredell County Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340. All information is confidential, and callers can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.