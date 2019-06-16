Getting muggy on this Father’s Day...

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a beautiful Saturday, today will be a little warmer and a little more humid. Highs will be in the upper 80s this afternoon. Rain chances remain low though. This is our first step into real summer-like weather.
The week ahead will be warm and muggy every day. Highs will range in the upper 80s to low 90s. That isn’t far from where we should be this time of year. The average high is 86°. Plus, we will add the chance for summertime thunderstorms back in. There’s about a 40% chance each afternoon.
As we move closer to the first day of summer on Friday, we will enjoy some of the longest days (most hours of sunlight) of the year this week.
Make the most of it and happy Father's Day!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
