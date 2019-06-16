Community celebrates Father’s Day with Mint Hill seniors

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - Residents at Mint Hill Senior Living, an assisted-care facility with the Affinity Living Group, had a pleasant surprise this weekend as a group of children from around the area paid them a visit to celebrate Father’s Day.
‘There’s a lot of residents, they have no family, and when the volunteers come in and when the community comes in, they feel complete’, explained one official at the facility.
The children brought Father’s Day gifts for the residents that they designed themselves and shared cake with their new friends as they talked and played games.
Smiles lit up the room from everyone involved and this new tradition provided a positive experience for residents and visitors alike.
‘You can only imagine how much those who don’t have family nearby enjoyed today’s party. It gives those who don’t have family a feeling of belonging.’
