After a short break, the heat and humidity is back and here to stay

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The break from the humidity was nice while it lasted, but it made a come-back today, along with the summer-time heat. Despite this, we still have a dry Father’s Day evening for most, aside from maybe a small handful of isolated storms in the foothills.
The week ahead will be increasingly warm and muggy every day. Highs will range in the upper 80s to low 90s. That isn’t far from where we should be this time of year. The average high is 86°. Plus, we will add the chance for summertime thunderstorms back in. We expect about a 40%-60% coverage each afternoon Tuesday through Thursday.
As we move closer to the first day of summer on Friday, we will enjoy some of the longest days (most hours of sunlight) of the year this week.
Have a great evening, Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases
