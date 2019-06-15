A warm start to the weekend; turning hotter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Although it's been a little bit warmer and a tiny bit more humid today, overall humidity has still stayed in the "comfortable" range and temps have held in the low 80s in most instances, so by mid-June standards it's been a pretty nice one.
Tonight won't be quite as cool as last night was, with lows holding in the 60s.
Father's Day Sunday brings the return of the summertime heat and humidity. Temps will be back into the upper 80s and feeling hotter with sticky humidity levels returning. It still looks like a mainly dry day, although a few evening storms in the mountains can't be completely ruled out.
Beyond that, an unsettled pattern sets back up for mid-late week, with high humidity and daily storm chances returning Tuesday through Friday.
Enjoy the rest of Father's Day weekend,
Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases
