Silver Alert issued for missing Lenoir man believed to have dementia

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - Local police in Lenoir are asking for the public’s assistance in finding an elderly resident who was last seen at a residence off of Hickory Boulevard.
A Silver Alert has now been issued for Dwight Reginald Laughter, 74. Laughter’s last known location was at a home near the Caldwell County Campgrounds.
Laughter is described as having grey hair and green eyes and stands 6′1″, weighing 211 pounds. Laughter may be driving a white 2016 Toyota Prius with North Carolina tags.
Officials report that he could be headed toward Bryan County, Georgia.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Laughter is asked to contact the Lenoir Police Department at 828-757-2100.
