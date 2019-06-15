Man accused of robbing woman at gunpoint during meeting to purchase phone through Facebook

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have charged a man in connection with the armed robbery of a woman and two others in Charlotte during a meeting to make a purchase, set up through Facebook.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, detectives charged 19-year-old Terrence James Greene three counts of armed robbery and three counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery.
Officers responded to an armed robbery call on Riding Trail Road on June 5.
A woman said she was meeting someone to purchase a phone that was advertised for sale on Marketplace through Facebook.
Police say the woman was with two other people when they were robbed at gunpoint and the suspect fled the scene.
Based on information collected during the investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect and issue a warrant for his arrest.
On Thursday, officers located and arrested Greene. Greene was taken to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.
The investigations are still active and ongoing.
“The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department would like to remind everyone of the designated Exchange Zones at various Quick Trip locations in the city as a safer alternative while conducting online transactions,” a CMPD press release read.
Anyone with additional information concerning these cases or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. To learn more about the Crime Stoppers please visit the website.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.