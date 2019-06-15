Getting warmer through the weekend...

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You couldn’t have a much better day in June than yesterday. Today will be close though. We will enjoy the sun again and highs will be in the mid 80s. The humidity will begin to creep up just a tad but the bigger jump will come tomorrow. We will reach the upper 80s on Sunday and the humidity will be back in full force. There’s just a small chance for thunderstorms though - mainly in the mountains.