Deputies: Toddler dies days after being shot by 5-year-old

GRAY, Ga. (AP) - Officials say a Georgia toddler who was shot by his 5-year-old sibling has died.
News outlets report 2-year-old Kadir Renfroe died Friday at a hospital in Macon.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Office says the children found a gun in their home Wednesday and began playing with it. Officials say the gun went off while the 5-year-old held it and Kadir was shot in the head.
Deputies arrested the children’s uncle, who also lived at the Jones County home. Eighteen-year-old Darius Johnson is charged with reckless conduct and theft. Officials say the gun was stolen in a burglary about two months ago.
Authorities haven’t determined whether Johnson’s charges will change because of the toddler’s death.
It’s unclear if Johnson had an attorney who could comment.
