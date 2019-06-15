CMPD searching for suspect wanted on felony firearm charge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are asking for public assistance in locating a man charged with a firearm offense who has removed a court-ordered monitoring device.
Dontrell Johnson, 30, was last known to be in the area of Genesis Park Place in north Charlotte on June 14 when he removed the ankle monitor, violating the terms of his parole.
Johnson had previously been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and now faces additional charges involving damage to property and interfering with an electronic monitoring device. He is described as being 5′9″ tall and weighs around 160 pounds.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Johnson should immediately contact the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888 or call 911.
