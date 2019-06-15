Child found safe miles from location where car was stolen near Uptown, suspect on-the-run

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a vehicle that was stolen near Carolinas Medical Center in Elizabeth on Saturday afternoon.
A one-year-old child who was unattended in the vehicle at the time the suspect took it was later found safe on Water Walk Lane in west Charlotte near Freedom Drive.
The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-twenties who was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants and black shoes.
The stolen vehicle is a gold 2016 Kia Sedona with a spare tire on the rear passenger side of the vehicle and North Carolina plates beginning in the letters ‘PJP’.
Anyone who sees this vehicle or knows where this vehicle can be found is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
