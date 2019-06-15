Charlotte 49ers baseball coach Loren Hibbs retires

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After 27 years as the baseball head coach of the Charlotte 49ers, Loren Hibbs has decided to retire.
““It has been a privilege and an honor to serve as the Head Baseball Coach at Charlotte for nearly three decades,” said Hibbs in a press release provided by the school. “We have been successful because of the hundreds of players who have given everything they have to the program.”
In his 27 years, Hibbs led the Niners to 5 NCAA Tournaments appearances and 15 seasons of 30 or more wins.
Hibbs led Niners teams to 7 regular season conference titles and finishes with a record of 819-682-5. He is Charlotte all-time winningest coach.
Hibbs will now head back to his alma mater Wichita State and will become the Assistant Athletics Director for Baseball Operations.
“Loren Hibbs has given his heart and soul to this program,” said Charlotte 49ers Athletics Director Mike Hill in the same press release. “We are sad to see him go, but understand and respect his desire to return to his alma mater. As I told Loren, in many ways he is leaving home to return home. We owe him a debt of gratitude for all he has done for the Niners’ baseball program, and we wish him and Lisa the very best.”
“I am excited to head back to Wichita,” Hibbs said. “I feel like I am going home. Wichita State is where I played and began my coaching career. It’s part of my DNA. When Eric was hired and asked me to join his staff, I had to say yes. I feel honored and excited for the opportunity to help rebuild Shocker Baseball.”
During his time at Charlotte 68 Niners would make their professional baseball dreams come true with 8 of those getting the call from Major League Baseball in the top 10 rounds.
