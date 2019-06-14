2 arrested on child endangerment, drug charges after children test positive for meth

WILLS POINT, Texas (KLTV) - The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people who had outstanding warrants in Wills Point.
The arrests took place Thursday at 11 p.m.. according to the sheriff’s office, at a residence on PR 7047. The criminal investigations division had been investigating allegations of narcotics activity in the area when they were contacted by Child Protective Services (CPS). The agency told investigators that the children inside the residence had tested positive for methamphetamine.
Investigators arrested Dustin Richard Early, 33, of West Tawakoni, who is currently charged with four counts of Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance and two counts of Abandon/Endanger Child. He has a total bond of $1 million
Investigators also arrested Annie Rebecca Sattler, 31, of Wills Point, who is charged with two counts of Abandon/Endanger Child with a total bond of $400,000.
Sheriff Randy Meeks said, “By far narcotics investigations take a lot of time and patience and I want to commend the investigators for staying on top of this investigation and making the arrests. I encourage anyone with suspicions about narcotic activity to report these things to Hunt County Crime Stoppers by either calling or through the web based services."
