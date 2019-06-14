Three teens charged in armed carjacking, police pursuit

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three teens are accused of carjacking a victim’s vehicle at gunpoint before leading officers on a chase.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say three teens, including 16-year-old Tyshan Springs, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old, struck a victim in the head and took his vehicle at gunpoint just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday. It happened on Stoneface Road off of Little Rock Road.
Officers located the victim’s vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop but say the carjackers refused to stop. The teens eventually stopped the vehicle on 4th Street at Cedar Street, jumped out and ran, police say.
Officers located the teens a short time later. Springs was charged with common law robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, larceny of a motor vehicle, felony conspiracy, resisting arrest, and felony flee and elude.
The 14-year-old was charged with common law robbery, resisting arrest, assault with a deadly weapon, and felony conspiracy.
The 15-year-old was charged with felony conspiracy and resisting arrest.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
