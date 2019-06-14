Suspects in custody after armed robbery, police pursuit in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have three suspects in custody after an armed robbery and a short pursuit in Charlotte Thursday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to Stoneface Road in reference to an armed robbery from person call around 8:30 p.m.
Officers located the suspects and attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle didn’t stop and a pursuit ensued.
The suspects jumped and ran in the area of 4th Street. Police say all suspects have been located and detained.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
