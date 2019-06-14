Suspect injured after firing shots at owner of Lincoln County business

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say a suspect suffered minor injuries after firing shots at the owner of a Lincoln County business Thursday afternoon.
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are investigating an incident that happened on North NC 16 at a business in Denver at 5:40 p.m.
A caller told police that two people were arguing at Chemistry Lab Paint and Fab and shots were fired.
Officials say a person came to the business upset over a previous incident with the owner.
Once inside the business, deputies say shots were fired first by the suspect and then return fire from the business owner.
The suspect ran from the scene to a wooded area behind Safari Miles Restaurant and threw his gun.
He was arrested a short time later by Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies. No shots were fired by the officers. The suspect suffered a minor injury to his face.
Investigation into the incident is continuing and no further information was released.
