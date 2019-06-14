State of the art Traffic Management Center to open in Concord

The $1.9 million facility was designed by Carlos Moore Architect PA and constructed by KMD Construction LLC over the past 21 months. With 10,649 square feet of space, the Traffic Management Center includes a main control room as well a much more functional space for staff than the basement of the 30 Market building (former Police Department) that housed the division for the past decade. The relocation to the new TMC clears the Market Street property and adjacent parking lot for a major mixed-use redevelopment including 166 residential units, a $50 million private investment in Downtown Concord.