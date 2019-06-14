State of the art Traffic Management Center to open in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Concord: The City of Concord will celebrate the opening of a new Traffic Management Center located at 880 Warren C. Coleman Boulevard. The facility will house the Transportation Department’s six Traffic Signal Division staff members.
The $1.9 million facility was designed by Carlos Moore Architect PA and constructed by KMD Construction LLC over the past 21 months. With 10,649 square feet of space, the Traffic Management Center includes a main control room as well a much more functional space for staff than the basement of the 30 Market building (former Police Department) that housed the division for the past decade. The relocation to the new TMC clears the Market Street property and adjacent parking lot for a major mixed-use redevelopment including 166 residential units, a $50 million private investment in Downtown Concord.
In the Traffic Management Center control room, an LCD video wall will display live camera feeds from across Concord. The video wall is the first traffic application of its kind in the state, and offers staff enhanced capabilities to make real-time adjustments to signalized intersections and corridors with a centralized traffic software system. The building also includes office and conference space, a maintenance and diagnostics shop, traffic signal equipment storage, and covered parking for vehicles and trailers.
Concord's Traffic Signal Division staff maintain 140 traffic signals owned by NCDOT and the City of Concord, 106 pedestrian signals, 22 school zone flashers, over 200 cameras, and over 100 miles of fiber optic cable in conjunction with the City’s Electric department and NCDOT, to integrate the network of signals, flashers, and cameras into a central system. The system is key to managing traffic flow throughout the community, as well as coordinating traffic at events around Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord Mills, and Downtown Concord.
With the rapid pace of development and road infrastructure projects, the system continues to grow and new technologies are being implemented to monitor and mitigate traffic.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.