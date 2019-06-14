Sites announced for 2019 OctoberTour in Salisbury

All tickets purchased online may be picked up the weekend of the tour at the Henderson Law Office located at the corner on South Church and West Fisher Streets. Each ticket includes one entry into each home on the tour at anytime during tour hours. Docents are available throughout each tour site to explain history, architectural features, and other pertinent details about the site. Tickets also provide access to trolley rides. Food, wine and beer located at Bank Street Cafe on Bank Street near the Hall House.