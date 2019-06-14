Sites announced for 2019 OctoberTour in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The sites have been announced for the popular OctoberTour in Salisbury for 2019.
OctoberTour is one of the oldest annual historic home tours in the South and has featured more than 200 houses and historic properties in Salisbury and Rowan County.
OctoberTour features historic houses of varying sizes, complexity and architectural styles, including Colonial Revival, Queen Anne, Arts and Crafts, Mission, Italian Renaissance, and Romanesque. The tour sites tell the stories of those whose lives and labors have shaped the character and the historic fabric of this community. The architecture reflects the history, literally and figuratively.
The 2019 sites include the Hall House, Bean-Cathey House, Slater-Miller Martin House, O.O. Rufty General Store building, Rufus G. Hunt House, Andrew Murphy House, Kress Plaza condominium, Heilig-Hennessee House, Fisher-Cruse House, and the 132 Flats where restoration is in progress.
2019 Schedule:
Saturday (12th) open from 10:00-5:30 with the Plein Air Artist reception from 5:00-7:00 on the Hall House lawn.
Sunday (13th) open from Noon-5:30
Other Tour Activities:
On Thursday Night, October 10th, the annual Patrons’ Party will launch the weekend of festivities. The OctoberTour luncheon on Friday, October 11th shares historical accounts of some of Salisbury's famous people and places. As always, tour sponsors and patrons can enjoy refreshments and drinks on the Patrons’ Porch both days of the tour (badges required).
The annual Bank Street Cafe and Festivities will feature food, beer and wine, crafts, live musical entertainment, and activities for the entire family Saturday and Sunday during tour hours. Plein Air artists will be painting in neighborhoods throughout the Tour and will display their work at the Artists Reception from 5-7pm Saturday on the Hall House Lawn. Tickets are not required for this portion of the weekend’s activities.
All tickets purchased online may be picked up the weekend of the tour at the Henderson Law Office located at the corner on South Church and West Fisher Streets. Each ticket includes one entry into each home on the tour at anytime during tour hours. Docents are available throughout each tour site to explain history, architectural features, and other pertinent details about the site. Tickets also provide access to trolley rides. Food, wine and beer located at Bank Street Cafe on Bank Street near the Hall House.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.