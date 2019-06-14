Record cool start Friday with sunshine to dominate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today could turn out to be a top-10 day for the Charlotte area!
After a record cool start of 49°, smashing the standing record of 53° set all the way back in 1903, get set for a fantastic day! Sunshine will dominate along with low humidity, a light breeze and zero chance for rain. Afternoon readings will again run cooler than the mid-June average, topping out near 80°.
After a mild and pleasant evening, it will turn cool again overnight with lows mostly in the 50s. Charlotte’s record of 51° set back in 1933 may be challenged.
As for the weekend, more typical mid-June weather is anticipated. Lots of sunshine with a gradual increase in the humidity level by Father’s Day.
Still, the rain chance will remain very low, though a stray thundershower over the mountains Sunday afternoon can’t be ruled out. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s Saturday followed by upper 80s on Sunday. By Monday and Tuesday high temperatures look to top out near 90° and as we move into the midweek period, storm chances around Charlotte increase to around 40%.
Hope you have a great Friday & weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
