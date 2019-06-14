Ramp closed after person struck, killed by vehicle on I-77 in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 77 in Huntersville Friday afternoon, according to officials.
The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. near the northbound I-77 ramp to inner I-485. Medic confirmed the victim was pronounced dead at the scene but did not provide further details.
The ramp was closed as crews worked at the scene. Drivers were told to expect delays and to use caution and yield to first responders.
There is no word on what may have led to the crash or if any charges are being filed.
No names have been released.
