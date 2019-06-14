Person struck by ricocheting bullet during fight in Charlotte

Person struck by ricocheting bullet during fight in Charlotte
According to CMPD, the incident happened on Pebblebrook Drive.
By WBTV Web Staff | June 14, 2019 at 12:35 AM EDT - Updated June 14 at 12:35 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say one person suffered minor injuries after an accidental shooting during a fight in Charlotte Thursday night.

According to CMPD, the incident happened on Pebblebrook Drive.

Officials say during the fight, someone went outside and accidentally fired a gun into the ground.

Someone standing nearby was hit with shrapnel. That person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials did not provide information about possible suspects or any arrests.

No further information was released.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.