Person struck by ricocheting bullet during fight in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say one person suffered minor injuries after an accidental shooting during a fight in Charlotte Thursday night.
According to CMPD, the incident happened on Pebblebrook Drive.
Officials say during the fight, someone went outside and accidentally fired a gun into the ground.
Someone standing nearby was hit with shrapnel. That person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials did not provide information about possible suspects or any arrests.
No further information was released.
