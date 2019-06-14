Person stabbed, seriously injured in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -Emergency officials say one person was seriously injured in a stabbing in Charlotte Friday evening.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to Fernledge Court in reference to an assault with deadly weapon call around at 6:16 p.m.
Police say Medic took two people to the hospital with stab wounds. Police say the suspect and victims knew each other.
No arrests have been made and no further information was released.
