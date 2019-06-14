Person shot outside apartment complex in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex in south Charlotte Friday morning.
The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. outside an apartment complex on Waterford Lakes Drive, which is off of Sharon Lakes Road near South Boulevard. Witnesses at the scene said it appeared the victim was shot in the arm.
Medic said the victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center. The victim’s name and condition has not been released.
Police have not said what may have led to the shooting or if anyone was taken into custody.
Anyone with further information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
