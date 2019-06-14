NC man gets two life sentences for ‘repeatedly raping elementary school girl’

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A jury in Union County found a man guilty of multiple sex offenses involving a minor that occurred repeatedly between 2007 and 2008.
William Norris Glasson, 37, was convicted of two counts of first-degree statutory rape of a child under 13, two counts of indecent liberties with a child and an aggravating factor as well. Following the conviction, Glass was sentenced to two consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole.
An investigation into the rapes was initiated after the victim approached police in 2017, ten years after the attacks began. The victim explained that Glasson had raped her repeatedly between 2007 and 2008 when she was 7-8 years old, threatening to kill her and her loved ones if she disclosed the incidents to anyone else.
Glasson had already been registered as a sex offender at the time of the crimes. His previous conviction in 2003 was for indecent liberties with a child and law enforcement had received numerous reports in the ensuing years about other potential child victims but were unable to verify those at the time.
