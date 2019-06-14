CMPD: Three men wanted for sex assault of teen girl during social media meet-up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte police are investigating after a teen girl says she was sexually assaulted by three men after meeting with one of the men she met on social media.
According to CMPD, the girl said the assault happened after meeting with a man she developed an online relationship with.
Officials say the girl walked into an east Charlotte convenience store and asked for someone to call the police Thursday around 11 p.m.
The girl later told investigators that a man she met on social media picked her up from a church parking lot in east Charlotte around 9:30 p.m.
The girl told police that the man was alone in a car but another car arrived with him.
The girl said the man drove to an unknown apartment complex and parked before he sexually assaulted her and left her with two men in the other car. She said those two men also sexually assaulted her, and then drove her to the convenience store, where they let her out of the car.
Police say the first suspect who she knew by the name “Franko” is described as an approximately 19-year-old man who, according to police, was described as “black or Hispanic.”The man is approximately 5′9″ tall with a thin build, beard and “longer than collar-length” hair. He was driving a two-door black Infiniti with gold rims and a possible NC tag number beginning with HBJ.
Officials say the girl was unable to provide a good description of the other suspects but said they were in a grey, four-door sedan with black rims, tinted windows and a sun roof.
CMPD is asking anyone with information about this incident or who may have seen these vehicles or suspects to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.
This is an ongoing, active investigation and no further information was released.
