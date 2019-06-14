Matthews Police create videos with photos of wanted suspects, hoping social media will help solve cases

“It depends – it may not be a thing that we do every week. It may depend on you know because we have some cases that we may not be able to release certain information about suspects or something. So it depends how many we have. We don’t want to get people where they’re just kind of… where they’re numb to it because they’re seeing it all the time. We want it to be kind of fresh as it can be, like I said, to keep people engaged.”