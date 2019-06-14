Man charged with groping girl after she reports alleged crime to child advocacy center

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A girl under the age of 16 reported to a child advocacy center in Cabarrus County that she had been molested by a man in Rowan County.
According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, the girl said that Robert Neal Aldridge, 45, of Jack Brown Road, had touched her inappropriately when she was at his house with another person. The incident happened in March, according to the report.
The Rowan Sheriff’s Office began an investigation that led to charges of taking indecent liberties with a child and a statutory sex offense against Aldridge.
Aldridge was arrested on Wednesday and had a first appearance in court on Thursday. Bond was set at $30,000.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.