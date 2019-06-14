Mallard Creek LB Trenton Simpson commits to Auburn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mallard Creek four star linebacker Trenton Simpson will be taking his talents to Auburn after his final season at the Creek.
The rising senior picked the Tigers over North Carolina and Georgia.
Auburn is a program local recruits don’t really pick for football, but Simpson is not one to follow local trends.
“I wanted to start my own path, be my own self, and hopefully start a trend for the other younger players,” said Simpson. “It’s all these great schools in the SEC and you can pick one and be great at it and start your own journey.”
He started at Mallard Creek as a running back, but that didn’t last long.
“He just pretty much out grew the running back position,” said Mallard Creek head coach Mike Palmieri. “He bought into it. He’s a team guy. Treat put a lot of hard work into this thing and now he’s going to Auburn and we are proud of him.”
Simpson is rated as the number 2 overall prospect in the state of North Carolina and 52nd in the nation.
