Lowcountry group needs help feeding baby animals, asks for supplies

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - A group in the Lowcountry is asking for the public’s help in feeding the new baby animals they take care of and rehab at their center in Walterboro.
It’s currently one of the busiest times of the year for the “Keeper of The Wild animal rehab group.” While the animals are cute, it’s also a lot of work. They’re swamped and are currently looking for hard-working, dependable adult volunteers to help with feeding the large number of baby raccoons.
For example, one baby racoon was orphaned after he and his mom were hit by a car this week; he survived but mom did not. Now he’s depending on bottle feeding.
There are some rules for volunteers. You must be 18 and have your own car as well as drivers license. Nobody under the age of 18 can volunteer or come along.
Those who want to help should email Jan@KeeperoftheWild.org for an application and a waiver.
Tell her you wish to “help with baby raccoons at the Keeper of the Wild Center.” She will contact you once you return the completed application and waiver, with more details.
The group also has a full wish list of items they need which can be found below:
