‘If it helps one person then I’m satisfied.’ Brigida Mack’s father on cancer diagnosis and men’s health

He’s also absolute in his belief in the power of sharing your story. I asked my Dad what pushed him – he’s a pretty private guy – to open up about his cancer diagnosis and journey to know being cancer-free. He told me, “oftentimes we think that when something happens to us that it’s about us, but it could be about somebody else that needs to hear what you’ve gone through so that it helps them. It’s my hope that just one person watches this, hears this and says I need to go get my prostate check. It doesn’t have to be more than one, if it helps one person than I’m satisfied.”