Friday’s weather will be tough to beat... will we be able to?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - What a treat for June today has been! After setting a record low this morning, we held in the 70s with pleasant humidity all day today, and tonight will be unseasonably cool yet again.
The forecast low for tonight is 54°. Charlotte’s record of 51° set back in 1933 may be challenged, but it is unlikely we get as cool as last night.
As for the weekend, more typical mid-June weather is anticipated. Expect lots of sunshine with a gradual increase in the humidity level by Father’s Day.
Still, the rain chance will remain very low, though a stray thundershower over the mountains Sunday afternoon can’t be ruled out.
Highs will be in the low to mid 80s Saturday followed by upper 80s on Sunday.
By Monday and Tuesday high temperatures look to top out near 90° and as we move into the midweek period, storm chances around Charlotte increase to around 40%.
- Lyndsay Tapases
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.