Forever Family: Meet Glenn

I let that sink in and allowed the words to wash over me in the moment to soak in the depth of that statement. Those words stirred my heart the rest of the afternoon and kept my thoughts racing that night as I tried to fall asleep. A forever family to this wise and humble young man is simply put, a safe place. I let moments pass as I spend time with my own children the thought of safety doesn’t wash over me. I spend carefree afternoons bouncing from activity to activity and never question if I will be okay tomorrow, next week, next year. I lay my head down on the pillow at night and have certainty that everything will remain constant tomorrow.