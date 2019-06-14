Officials report that Salisbury apartment fire was intentionally set

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - At least one apartment in the Regency Court apartment complex in Salisbury was heavily damaged by fire on Friday afternoon.
When firefighters arrived, smoke and flames could be seen coming from the second floor window of apartment 14. A column of smoke was visible for miles.
Firefighters from Salisbury Fire, Locke VFD, East Spencer, Franklin, and Kannapolis all responded, along with the Rowan Rescue Squad.
Rowan Emergency Services responded to treat one person for smoke inhalation.
The fire was put out quickly. Firefighters continued to check for hot spots or any extension into neighboring apartments.
Shortly after putting it out, officials with Salisbury Fire reported that they had determined that the fire was intentionally set.
The fire department will continue to work with local police to investigate the matter at this time.
