Death investigation underway in Boone, no foul play suspected

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - A death investigation is underway after officials found a man dead in his apartment in Boone.
According to the Boone Police Department, officers received a call of an unresponsive man on Rogers Drive on June 10.
First responders found 34-year-old Mark Langley dead in his apartment.
An investigation began by the Boone Police Department Investigation’s Division.
There is no indication of foul play and no further information was released.
