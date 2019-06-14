Death investigation underway in Boone, no foul play suspected

By WBTV Web Staff | June 14, 2019 at 12:54 AM EDT - Updated June 14 at 12:54 AM

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - A death investigation is underway after officials found a man dead in his apartment in Boone.

According to the Boone Police Department, officers received a call of an unresponsive man on Rogers Drive on June 10.

First responders found 34-year-old Mark Langley dead in his apartment.

An investigation began by the Boone Police Department Investigation’s Division.

There is no indication of foul play and no further information was released.

