One person displaced after house fire in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say the Red Cross is helping at least one displaced person after crews battled a large fire at a house in east Charlotte Friday afternoon.
According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the incident happened at a two-story home on Galway Drive. Heavy smoke and fire was reportedly showing from the home around 5 p.m.
Officials say one person was home when the fire started, but no one was hurt.
WBTV’s Sky 3 was on scene and captured images of heavy smoke around the home. Officials said 31 firefighters controlled the house fire in 20 minutes.
The house is heavily damaged inside and out.
There’s no word on the cause, although the fire chief reported that the fire was gas-fed, officials are not sure if gas was part of the cause. The fire chief says the gas meter could have been damaged by something burning close to it.
The fire remains under investigation and no further information was released.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.