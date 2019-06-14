Charlotte man charged with firing handgun into occupied business

DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte man accused of firing shots into a Denver business is facing multiple charges.
Deputies say 39-year-old Emery Demario McQuiller fired a 9 mm handgun at Chemistry Lab Paint and Fab shop employees through an open door around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday. The business is located on NC 16 Business Highway.
The store owner retrieved a shotgun, apparently causing McQuiller to flee. Deputies say they found McQuiller hiding in the restroom of a nearby restaurant and took him into custody.
The suspect was treated for several small pellets in his neck and face at Atrium Health - Lincoln.
McQuiller was charged with six counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by felon.
He was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $502,000 bond.
