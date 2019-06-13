On Your Side Tonight with Jamie Boll wins NCAB’s Outstanding Newscast Award

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV News is proud to announce the On Your Side Tonight team won the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters (NCAB) Outstanding Newscast Award on Thursday afternoon.
“We’re incredibly honored that the work being done on our 7:30 pm weekday newscast is being recognized statewide,” said Assistant News Director Molly Kelleher, who accompanied the team along with General Manager Scott Dempsey to Pittsboro, NC to accept the award.
Founded in 1947, The North Carolina Association of Broadcasters (NCAB) is widely recognized as one of the top associations for broadcasters in the nation in terms of legislative victories, education, services, benefits and legal assistance.
On Your Side Tonight has touched on everything from the remarkable journey of a South Carolina teen, who suffered a traumatic brain injury in a head-on in a car crash in Georgia, to the controversial charges and potential second chance for a man found guilty of a violent rape in Concord in April 1976.
Over the course of it’s year on-air, the show has found success with community driven segments like “Good Question,” where the team, including producer Jess Dyer and segment producer Jordan Sawyers, tracks down answers to questions submitted by viewers.
Since it’s inception, OYS Tonight with Jamie Boll has brought more viewers to WBTV at 7:30 p.m. than the previous program in the time period, Access Hollywood.
Viewership has increased 40% over the last year in that time slot compared to Access Hollywood ratings.
“On Your Side Tonight with Jamie Boll” airs weeknights following “WBTV Primetime” at 7:30 p.m.
