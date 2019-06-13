65-year-old man found nearly two weeks after being reported missing in Shelby

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Shelby Police Department says a 65-year-old man has been found nearly two weeks after he was reported missing.
Oliver Ellsworth Baker Jr., 65, was reported missing on May 31 after he had taken his dog for a walk off of T.R. Harris Drive in Shelby.
Baker was found Wednesday night at Ingles on Fallston Road in Shelby. Baker spoke with Officers and was taken to Atrium Health Cleveland for treatment.
Officials say there is no foul play reported in this case.
“We appreciate all of our First Responder partners and the community that assisted in this investigation,” a press release from the Shelby Police Department read.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.