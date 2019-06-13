Walmart outsourcing undetermined number of jobs at Charlotte facility

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An undetermined number of jobs at a Walmart facility in Charlotte are being outsourced, according to the company.
Walmart is expanding its partnership with Genpact, a professional services firm that handles finance and accounting services and digital transformation.
Those jobs were being handled in-house by Walmart at its Global Business Services office in a business park on Water Ride Parkway in Charlotte.
Walmart would not say how many jobs are affected, but did point out that it would be helping those workers with resume building, interview skills, and job fairs.
Those jobs will be phased out incrementally beginning in September and continuing through January.
Walmart is one of North Carolina’s largest employers with more than 56,000 workers.
