Rowan man pleads guilty, has to register as sex offender for 30 years

Rowan man pleads guilty, has to register as sex offender for 30 years
(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant | June 13, 2019 at 12:03 PM EDT - Updated June 13 at 12:03 PM

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Billy Floyd Pless, 66, of Rowan County will have to register as a sex offender for the next thirty years under the terms of a plea agreement reached in court on Thursday.

According to the Rowan County District Attorney’s Office, Pless pleaded guilty to the felony charge of being a habitual felon, based on past convictions for assault.

Pless also pleaded guilty to sexual battery.

Pless received an active prison sentence of 11-23 months, but will receive credit for time served awaiting trial.

Pless was in the second day of a trial on charges of kidnapping and sexual battery when the plea agreement was reached.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.