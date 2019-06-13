Rowan man pleads guilty, has to register as sex offender for 30 years

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Billy Floyd Pless, 66, of Rowan County will have to register as a sex offender for the next thirty years under the terms of a plea agreement reached in court on Thursday.
According to the Rowan County District Attorney’s Office, Pless pleaded guilty to the felony charge of being a habitual felon, based on past convictions for assault.
Pless also pleaded guilty to sexual battery.
Pless received an active prison sentence of 11-23 months, but will receive credit for time served awaiting trial.
Pless was in the second day of a trial on charges of kidnapping and sexual battery when the plea agreement was reached.
