Rowan County to offer seminars on voter ID requirement

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Board of Elections will hold an educational seminar about voter photo identification requirements on Monday, June 24.
There will be two locations available: 9:30 a.m. at West End Plaza Event Center, 1935 Jake Alexander Blvd. West, Salisbury, and 5:00 p.m. at the Salisbury Civic Center, 315 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., S.
The seminar is free and open to the public.
Beginning in 2020, voters will be required to provide photo identification before they vote. This includes both in-person and by-mail voting, with some exceptions.
In November 2018, North Carolina voters approved an amendment to the N.C. Constitution to require voters to present photo ID at the polls. Session Law 2018-144 requires each county board of elections to hold at least two voter ID seminars before September 1, 2019.
Attendees also will receive information about voting options, including absentee-by-mail, One-Stop early voting and Election Day voting. Information about provisional voting, the availability of free North Carolina voter ID cards and residency requirements for voting also will be provided.
For more information on the voter ID requirement in North Carolina, please go to www.ncsbe.gov/Voter-ID.
Questions? Please contact the Rowan County Board of Elections at 704-216-8140 or email.
