Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Student Government Association takes Top Campus award at state competition

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From RCCC: The Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Student Government Association (SGA) won the “Top C” award as the best overall campus at the 2019 Spring North Carolina Comprehensive Community College Student Government Association (N4CSGA) banquet in Raleigh.
The Top “C” award is presented to the school that demonstrates the qualities most consistent with the community tradition expected from the 58 institutions within the North Carolina Community College System. Rowan-Cabarrus was chosen based on its SGA’s promotion of involvement, citizenship and interaction of students on campus, as well as in the community.
Eva Nicholson, the 2018-2019 Rowan-Cabarrus SGA president, won the state-wide Eddie H. Myers Outstanding Advocacy Award. During his tenure at Rowan-Cabarrus, Myers was tireless in his commitment to community college students, particularly those involved in student government. The award bearing his name is presented to an individual who is committed to advocacy and implementing positive change on campus and in the community. Nicholson was recognized for her leadership and proven ability to motivate others to embrace change.
Nicholson also won the Ray Jefferies Award, which honors a student who has displayed outstanding leadership and support for the N4CSGA. Jefferies made significant contributions to the creation and success of the N4CSGA. This award is selected by the N4SGA Executive Board to honor a student who has displayed outstanding leadership and support for the organization.
“Our active Student Government organization is one way that the College engages students and helps them reach their potential. We have outstanding students, faculty and staff, and Eva has been a phenomenal Student Government Association president,” said Natasha Lipscomb, vice president of student success at Rowan-Cabarrus. “Here at Rowan-Cabarrus, we get to see this group working hard and making a huge difference on our campuses every day, and it is wonderful to see them receive recognition on a broader scale with these state awards.”
